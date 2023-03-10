Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb To Perform On Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer RRR Song Naatu Naatu

Lauren Gottlieb will be dancing to Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. The actress and dancer shared the news on her social media handle with the caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck (sic)."

Lauren is known for featuring in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and the Bollywood movie Any Body Can Dance.

Lauren was an American dancer and actor having featured in small roles across several films. Some of these films have been Hannah Montana: The Movie and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked.

She made her television debut in India with the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and finished in the runner-up position. Incidentally, she had also been part of the third season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. The same year as Jhalak she made her Bollywood debut with Anybody Can Dance (ABCD) as Rhea. She was also part of the sequel Anybody Can Dance 2, as Olive.

In other work she has featured in music videos, such as Badshah's Mercy and Harrdy Sandhu's Dance Like. She also appeared in the film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! in the song Calcutta Kiss.

Lauren will now represent India, dancing to Naatu Naatu at the Oscars.