Oscars 2023: When And Where To Watch Academy Awards, Live Performances And Front Runners

Oscars 2023 will award the best in films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the nominations on January 24, 2023. With the Oscars 2023 just around the corner, here’s everything to know about Hollywood's most prestigious award ceremony.

There are a few changes that have been introduced to this year's ceremony. After the controversy surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock in 2022, which came to be known as the 'slapgate', the organisers will look to move ahead from its shadow. Furthermore, the voting for the Oscars 2023 nominees will take place from March 2 to March 7.

When and where to watch Oscars 2023 live in India?

The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. For Indian audiences, the Oscars will air live March 13 at 6:30 am. The Oscars can be streamed directly on ABC’s YouTube channel.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2023?

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host said in a statement after the announcement that he is grateful to have been called back to host after “everyone good said no.”

Films to look out for at Oscars 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once from A24 has the most Oscar nominations with a total of 11 nods. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress among other categories. Following closely are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front, with both securing nine Oscar nominations each.

Actors who have been nominated under the Leading Role category are Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Bill Nighy. Actresses in the running for an Academy Award in the Leading Role are Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh.

Titles in the race for Best Film are All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Aftersun, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, The Whale and Women Talking.

India at Oscars 2023

RRR, which has already won several accolades on the global front, has received a nomination in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose will look at Oscars glory. In the Best Documentary Feature Film category Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated. India’s third Oscar nomination is Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers, which has received a nod in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Deepika Padukone will be presenting at the Oscars.

Who will be performing at the Oscars?

RRR’s Naatu Naatu will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Other performances confirmed for Oscars 2023 are Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren’s Applause, This is a Life from David Byrne, Mitski (with Stephanie Hsu filling in) and Son Lux.

Presenters announced for the Oscars

Stars like Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Riz Ahmed, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Janelle Monae, Melissa McCarthy, Jonathan Majors, Zoe Saldana, Questlove, Troy Kotsur, Michael B Jordan and Donnie Yen will be presenting at the Oscars stage.