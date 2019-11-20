Oscars: All The Films That Won Best Picture In The Past Decade

The Academy Awards, more well known as the Oscars, is one of the most prestigious and world-famous film award ceremonies. The Oscars are known for favouring extremely well made and thoughtful films for their Best Film Award, even if the film is not popular and well known by the general audiences. While the Best Film Award has many subcategories, such as the Best International Film, the Award that most viewers of the Oscars truly care about is the Best Film Award. Only one film wins that prestigious award each year. It is yet to be seen which film will win the award this year as 2019's Oscars will be held sometime in February of 2020. While waiting for this year's Best Film Oscar nominations, here is the list of all the films that have won the Best Film Award in the past decade.

The King's Speech

The King's Speech was the winner of 2010's 83rd Academy Awards. The film was directed by Tom Hooper and starred Colin Firth in the lead role as King George VI. It was a historical drama that depicted the struggle that King George VI went through to overcome his stammering problem so that he could address his country with a speech during the onset of World War II.

The Artist

The Artist was the winner of 2011's 84th Academy Awards. It was directed by Michel Hazanavicius and starred Jean Dujardin in the lead role. The film was a dark-comedy that showed the transitional period between silent cinema and the modern sound film or the 'talkies'. To date, The Artist has won more awards than any other French film.

Argo

Argo is a historic drama that depicted the diplomatic standoff that occurred between the United States and Iran during the Iran hostage crisis. The film won the best film in 2012's 85th Academy Awards. It starred Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez and Bryan Cranston as Jack O'Donnell and was directed by Ben Affleck.

12 Years a Slave

12 Years A Slave was the winner of 2013's 86th Academy Awards. It was directed by Steve McQueen and starred Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead role. The movie was a biographical period-drama film that portrayed the life of Solomon Northup, an African-American who was kidnapped by two conmen and sold as a slave in the south where he worked in a plantation in Louisiana for 12 years.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Birdman is a 2014 black comedy film that won the 87th Academy Awards for best film. The movie was directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starred Michael Keaton as the lead. The film appears to be filmed in a single take, except for a brief moment. This camera work led to Emmanuel Lubezki, the cinematographer, also winning an Academy Award for his work in the film.

Spotlight

Spotlight won the Best Film Award in 2015's 88th Academy Awards. It was directed by Tom McCarthy and starred Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Brian d'Arcy James in the leading roles of the Spotlight team. The movie was a biographical drama film that showed The Boston Globe's Spotlight team, who conducted the investigation that led to the revelation of the systematic child sex abuse that occurred in the Catholic Church.

Moonlight

Moonlight was the film that won during 2016's 89th Academy Award. The film was directed by Barry Jenkins and was split into three chapters, with the first dealing with the protagonist Chiron's childhood, the second with his youth, and the last dealing with his adult life. Alex Hibbert played child Chiron, while Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes played teen and adult Chiron respectively. The film is a character break down, that depicts how Chiron deals with his sexuality and the abuse he suffers in the different stages of his life.

The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water was the winner of the 2017's 90th Academy Awards. It was directed by Guillermo del Toro and starred Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in the lead role. Doug plays the role of an Amphibian Man who Sally's character, Elisa Esposito, falls in love with. The movie is a romantic dark fantasy that subverts the traditional troupes of a beauty and beast story.

Green Book

Green Book is a 2018 biographical comedy-drama that won the Best Film Award in the 91st Academy Awards. The movie was directed by Peter Farrelly and starred Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles. The film is set in 1962 and is based on the real-life friendship between jazz pianist Don Shirley, and his bodyguard and driver Tony Lip. The movie shows their road trip in the Southern parts of the United States during Don's tour of the Deep South.

