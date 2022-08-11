Even months after Academy award-winning actor, Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, the buzz around the same refrains from slowing down. After Smith’s daughter Willow shared her views on the incident, Oscars producer Will Packer is showing his support for Will Smith and his public apology.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the producer behind the 2022 Academy Awards shared his thoughts on Smith's public video apology to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the ceremony. He hailed the actor for being ‘transparent’ and honest while seeking an apology for his deeds.

Oscars producer weighs in on Will Smith's slap incident

"I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process," the 48-year-old producer told the outlet. "He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse. I think that he's got three decades in this business of being somebody that is the exact opposite of who he was in those few seconds, and so I'm pulling for him," he added.

For the unknown, Will Smith last month posted an apology video to Chris Rock after he slapped the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards in March. The King Richard actor had shared a video on Instagram which was dedicated to 57-year-old Rock where he apologized for his behavior on stage at the 94th Academy Awards.

In the clip, the 53-year-old actor said, "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." He added, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out."

A source later told PEOPLE that Rock has "moved on" from the incident before Smith issued the public apology. Earlier, Willow Smith in an interview with Billboard opened up about the incident involving her father and shared how the incident between the two men did not "rock her as much as her internal demons." She said, "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness." She went on to add as reported by Billboard, "Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest,” the 21-year-old told Billboard a couple of days back.

