Owen Wilson To Star In Family Action Film 'Secret Headquarters' For Paramount

Actor Owen Wilson will soon be seen in Marvel's Loki series on Disney+ Hotstar. But before its arrival, the actor has got his next feature movie. It is expected to be set around a superhero theme with elements of comedy and action.

Owen Wilson to star in 'Secret Headquarters' for Paramount

Deadline has reported that Owen Wilson has been tapped to feature in Secret Headquarters in development at Paramount. The movie is described as a high-concept family action project about a child who finds that the world’s most powerful superhero has his / her secret headquarters under his home. The kid must protect the place from attacks of villains with the help of his group of friends. The character of Wilson is not revealed yet. More actors will join Secret Headquarters cast.

The film will be helmed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. They are the directing duo behind Netflix's superhero action film Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. The filmmakers are penning the current draft with Josh Koenigsberg. The story is from an original screenplay by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian), who previously was the only writer on the project. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce, with Chad Oman also financing for Bruckheimer Films. Orlee-Rose Strauss serves as executive producer. Secret Headquarters release date is yet to be finalized.

Owen Wilson is known for his comedic performances in movies like Shanghai Noon, Meet the Parents, Wedding Crashers, and more. He has been a frequent collaborator of director Wes Anderson working in his acclaimed films such as Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and upcoming comedy-drama The French Dispatch. Wilson was recently seen in the psychological drama film Bliss opposite Salma Hayek.

Owen Wilson will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with the Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston. It is slated to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on June 9, 2021. His upcoming feature projects include the romantic comedy Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, Paint, which is currently being filmed. The former will arrive in 2022, and the latter is yet to be given a premiere date.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLISS

