Ozzy Osbourne's Wife Sharon Calls Ashton Kutcher 'dastardly Little Thing'

Television star Sharon Osbourne, who is also the wife of black metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, has brazenly revealed who is the rudest celebrity she has ever met, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The British-American television personality, who is famed for starring on fly-on-the-wall reality show ‘The Osbournes’, and her daughter Kelly Osbourne played a game of Stirring the Pot with E! News.

Speaking to the outlet, Sharon didn't hold back when she was asked who the rudest celebrity she's ever crossed paths with is. "The guy that's married to an actress, and he used to do That '70s Show," Sharon declared. Kelly then said: "Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?" sounding somewhat shocked.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Sharon then said that Ashton was "rude" when she proceeded to say: "Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy." She then branded the actor, who is married to Mila Kunis, a "dastardly little thing." Sharon failed to explain why she thought Ashton was "rude", but has branded him so in the past while shedding some light on her opinions.

Speaking to Larry King in 2018, Sharon admitted she didn't get on with 45-year-old American actor and producer Ashton "at all". Chatting to Larry, Sharon said: "I didn't get on with that one guy, that Ashton Kushner. Didn't get on with him at all."