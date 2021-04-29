Paris Hilton Reveals She Dated Actor Eddie Furlong As Teen For "8 Months"

Paris Hilton has revealed an interesting detail about her dating life. In a recent episode of her podcast, the socialite revealed that she dated actor Eddie Furlong for nearly 8 months. This revelation came to light when guest Whitney Cummings revealed that she had a crush on Furlong.

Paris Hilton reveals she date Cummings’ crush Eddie Furlong for 8 months

Paris Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris has been full of surprises. Recently, the hotel heiress had comedian Whitney Cummings as her guest. Paris shared a sneak peek from this episode that dropped a major bombshell about her past dating history. During the episode, Paris Hilton asked Whitney Cummings her “first celebrity crush and current celebrity crush”.

Whitney answered without any hesitation that actor Eddie Furlong was her first celebrity crush and revealed that she wrote him several letters. Cummings further described him as “the Timothee Chalamet” of their generation. While Whitney was talking, Paris was simply smiling and said, “he’s my ex-boyfriend”. This brought in a wave of laughter amongst the three, i.e. Whitney, Paris, and Paris’ co-host Hunter March.

Hunter and Whitney both seemed shocked by this revelation and Paris could not stop laughing at their reaction. Paris further revealed that there is a picture of the two online and she nearly dated him for 8 months. Paris concluded the conversation by saying that the two dated when she was 19 years old. Watch this video from Paris Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris below.

Paris gets engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum

While Paris might have dated actor Eddie Furlong when she was 19, she currently happily engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum. On February 17, 2021 Paris Hilton shared the news of her engagement to boyfriend Carter Reum. She shared pictures from this engagement on social media and wrote, “When you find you soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love and I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever kind”.

