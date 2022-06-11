Paris Hilton Says She Skipped DJ Gig For Prez Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears' Wedding

Paris Hilton, who was one of the attendees at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding, claimed to have declined an invitation to President Joe Biden’s Summit of Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles due to the couple's wedding. It is pertinent to note that Paris and Britney have always been close as the two have stayed friends through the thick and thin. People often give an example of their friendship while talking about strong celebrity bonds.

Paris Hilton skips DJ gig for Prez Joe Biden to attend Britney Spears' wedding

During the newest episode of her, This is Paris podcast on Friday, Paris Hilton, who was fresh from attending Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding, stated that she declined an invitation to DJ at President Joe Biden’s Summit of Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles for the wedding. Opening up about the same, Paris said that she missed an opportunity to DJ at an important event in order to attend the couple's wedding, stating that she was happy to do it. The Simple Life alum said:

"I was actually asked to DJ for President [Joe Biden] and all the other president’s around the world, but this was more important to me."

Opening up on Sam and Britney's nuptials, Hilton said, "All I can say is that I am so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale. They are a beautiful couple, just glowing, and it really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free."

Britney Spears says, 'Fairytales are real'

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari exchanged vows in an intimate affair in California on June 9. The couple finally tied the knot after a whirlwind romance for over four years.

Sharing the glimpses of her fairytale wedding with Sam Asghari on Instagram, Britney Spears wrote, "Fairytales are real". Soon, Paris Hilton took to the comments section and wrote how happy she is for her BFF. The comment read, "Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis (sic)".

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were joined by their close friends and family on Thursday for their special day. The singer spent a gala time with celebs including Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore & more at her star-studded wedding.