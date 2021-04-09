Paris Hilton To Team Up With Danielle Bregoli For A Teen Campaign; Read Details

Paris Hilton has been in contact with the popular American rapper Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) in order to work together to spread awareness about Breaking Code Silence - an organisation advocating for survivors of abuse in the Troubled Teen Industry. Read on to know more about Paris Hilton’s campaign.

Paris Hilton’s campaign

According to reports by TMZ, Paris Hilton recently got in touch with Danielle Bregoli when the latter released her testimonial about the time she experienced cruel treatment at Utah's Turn-About Ranch - a youth facility she went to after her time on Dr Phil's show back in 2016. She also stated that it was a nightmare and that her abuse involved alleged sleep deprivation, malnutrition, unsanitary conditions and much more. Danielle also added how other teens went through similar issues at that place where a girl also filed a lawsuit against a staff member for sexually assaulting her.

Parish Hilton then got in touch with Danielle and as per reports, they were still discussing working together on the campaign. Paris Hilton recently issued a statement that she supported all survivors who shared their personal experiences within the Troubled Teen Industry and stated that she was proud of Danielle for using her voice and her platform. She also continued that it was wonderful to see more public voices take on the industry. She further added how she wanted to make sure that the show accurately portrayed the residential facilities and did not continue to spread the false narrative that those places healed kids.

Paris praises the signing of a bill into law

Paris Hilton recently shared this clip on her Instagram in which she stated that it was a surreal moment seeing watching the new bill that she helped pass signed into law. She further stated how the bill will protect thousands of youth by banning cruel and unjust punishments, policies and treatment in youth facilities. She also stated how she was grateful to see the change occurring in Utah and thanked the government officials who worked to make this bill possible. Further, she mentioned that no child or teen should ever have to go through any kind of abuse in one of these facilities and added that she would not stop until every child was protected. Paris Hilton then added how she was proud to stand up for survivors like her and stated that she would continue to fight for all survivors until laws are enacted to protect children in every state.

