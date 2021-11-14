Paris Hilton’s grand wedding ceremony was attended by Hollywood’s who’s who including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Ashley Benson, and many more. The wedding festivities did not just end as the two got hitched. Paris also threw an epic carnival-themed wedding after-party in Santa Monica Pier. The post-wedding party had BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rose in attendance, who were seen having a gala time.

Several pictures of the guests from the after-wedding party have been surfacing on the Internet that showed how they had a great time at the carnival. In one of the pictures, which was taken on a rollercoaster ride, Jennie was seen in the back seat with Rose in the front seat of the same ride. The other pictures showed them cheering and rooting for the newly married couple as they were seen enjoying the party.

Paris Hilton's post-wedding party has a long list of prominent guests

Apart from Jennie & Rose, the carnival-themed event was also attended by Linda Collins, Demi Lovato, Nicky Hilton, Lele Pons, and more who danced and had great fun. For the themed party, the newlywed bride donned a Barbie-inspired wedding look. She wore a neon pink tulle skirt with crystal details and a hot pink long veil, embellished mesh sleeves, and bodice overlay. She paired the outfit with pink boots. What is worth mentioning is her quirky heart-shaped sunglasses that spoke volumes for her outfit. Paris also shared several photos and videos of herself and several stars from the carnival. She could be seen dancing with her husband Reum, sister Nicky Hilton, brother Barron Hilton.

Taking to her official photo-sharing site, the 40-year-old dropped a series of snaps from her special day giving her fans a sneak peek into her lavish bridal gown as well as her wedding. In the pictures, one can see Paris' top half stunning dress is covered in bright white floral applique. It also featured a chic mock neckline and long sleeves. As for the caption, Paris wrote, "My forever date night… Loved being on the host committee with my fiancé for @LACMA’s beautiful gala celebrating 🖼 Art + Film 🎥 It was an amazing event. I can’t believe my wedding week is finally here! 11/11 #4MoreDays #ParisInLove."

IMAGE: Instagram/TheLovatiC7/ILUV_JKLM/YoursParisHiltonNews