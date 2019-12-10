Patty Jenkins, The Director Of 'Wonder Woman 2', Says Wonder Woman 3 Script Ready

Wonder Woman, the 2017 Gal Gadot movie, was a super hit and was loved by fans. This DCEU film received a lot of critical appreciation too. While the other DCEU movies have been loved as well, Wonder Woman was the best because of its fantastic style of storytelling and the movie set up. Wonder Woman 2, or Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing on June 5, 2020. The trailer was recently released and fans are looking forward to looking to watch Wonder Woman's 1984 adventure. Recently, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins expressed that the Wonder Woman 3 script is ready. Here is all you should know.

Patty Jenkins says Wonder Woman 3 script is ready

Wonder Woman 1984 director, Patty Jenkins, in interaction during the Sao Paula Comic-Con, said that the third part of Wonder Woman is ready. She expressed that the sequel is on a halt due to a few reasons. One of the reasons that Patty Jenkins mentioned is that the script is still on the table and has not got approval, but it is just a matter of time before the makers change their minds and make it.

Patty Jenkins also added that they do not want to make the movies back to back as they have already worked on Wonder Woman 1 & 2 back to back. Jenkins also added that a little rest in-between movies is important. Patty also said that she does not want to rush for a Wonder Woman sequel at the moment. Patty Jenkins also said that Gal Gadot is busy at the moment with other projects. Patty also said that both she and Gal Gadot want to make the movie at the right moment.

