Paul Herman Passes Away Aged 76, Colleagues Remember 'Sopranos' actor

Veteran actor Paul Herman has passed away at the age of 76. T Keaton-Woods, Herman's representative, confirmed his death, providing a statement saying that they are heartbroken by Paul Herman's passing and that he was a true character. The statement further said that all who knew him will miss him terribly, and they will never forget the sound of his laughter or his courageous attitude, as per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter. However, there was no mention of the reason for his death.

Michael Imperioli, who worked with Herman in The Sopranos also revealed Herman's death on Instagram on Wednesday. Imperioli stated that Paul was simply a great person and a first-rate raconteur and storyteller, as well as a fantastic actor. He further stated, " Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers."

Deeply saddened by Paul Herman's death: Robert Di Nero

Herman has worked in iconic films like Goodfellas, Casino, Silver Linings Playbook and The Irishman starring alongside Robert De Niro, who stated that Paul Herman's death has saddened him deeply and that he was a fantastic actor and a great friend. De Niro further said that all who knew and loved him will miss him. He also said that Paul proudly served the profession with the excellence of his work, according to Variety.

Herman, who was born in Brooklyn in 1946, debuted on the big screen in 1982 with Joe Pesci and Karen Ludwig in Dear Mr Wonderful. He went on to star in films including Easy Money, The Cotton Club, The Purple Rose of Cairo, and Radio Days throughout the 1980s. From 2004 through 2010, Herman starred in HBO's Entourage as Marvin. Entourage creator Doug Ellin stated that it is a sad day as they lost Paulie Herman, who played Marvin the accountant. As part of the supporting cast of the film American Hustle, Herman won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award in 2013. During his 40-year career, Herman earned more than 60 credits.

Image: @realmichaelimperioli/Instagram