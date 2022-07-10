Paul Rudd Befriends 12-year-old After He Faces Rejection From Classmates; 'Dear Brody..'

Paul Rudd has again proved why he's one of the most loved celebrities with his recent gesture towards a 12-year-old boy from Colorado, who faced rejection from his classmates. The kid named Brody was reportedly bullied by other children at school, with nobody even agreeing to sign his yearbook as well.

Brody's heartbreaking story in TODAY Parents came to the Ant-Man star's notice, following which he FaceTimed the kid and also sent a 'care package' that included a note.

Paul Rudd reaches out to 12-year-old after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

According to ET, Brody's mom told TODAY Parents that her kid was 'brought to tears' after finding out that only two teachers wrote a message in his yearbook, while two other students signed it. She revealed that other children refused to oblige Brody. In a heartbreaking post shared by Brody's mom on social media, the little one signed his own name to a short message that read, "I hope you make some more friends."

She also explained that children have 'trouble relating to Brody' as he's super intellectual for his age. "He cries to me pretty much every day," she added. Following the post, a trail of students from grade 8th grade to 11th grade decided to sign his yearbook and even shared their numbers with him.

Shortly after, Rudd decided to FaceTime Brody, with his mom revealing the little one had no idea who he was talking to. "Then Paul was like, 'You probably know me as Ant-Man. And Brody goes, 'Oh my gosh! This is so cool,'" she said. He also sent him a package following their interaction with a note that read, "It was great talking to you the other day. It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better." Rudd added, "There are so many people that love you. And think you're the coolest kid there is. Me being one of them!"

Lastly, Rudd also sent across an Ant-Man helmet with his signatures. "For my good friend Brody when he takes over the world," the actor wrote.

