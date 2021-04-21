Paul Thomas Anderson's Upcoming Film Gets 2021 Holiday Release Plan

Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson last helmed the 2017 film, Phantom Thread. Following its success, he has been developing his next drama movie that has Soggy Bottom as its working title. Now, the project has been provided with a release plan ensuring Anderson's entry in the 2021-2022 Oscar season.

Paul Thomas Anderson's next film sets 2021 holiday release plan

United Artists Releasing (UAR) has confirmed to IndieWire that Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie will have a platform release over the upcoming holiday movie season. The film will first open as a limited release on November 26, 2021, the day after Thanksgiving. It will then have its worldwide premiere on December 25, 2021, the day of Christmas Eve. The plan ensures that the project will get nods in the next year's award season, which generally embraces Anderson's work.

Currently called Soggy Bottom, UAR confirmed that the movie has not been provided with an official theatrical release title. Along with directing, Paul Thomas Anderson has also written the script and produces it with Sarah Murphy. MGM backed the film in association with BRON Creative and Ghoulardi Film Company.

As per reports, Paul Thomas Anderson's latest is described as a 1970s-set ensemble drama that takes place in the San Fernando Valley, the same time period and setting of the filmmaker's breakthrough directorial work Boogie Nights (1997). It is rumored that the story is about a high school child actor who befriends a famous Hollywood director and producer. Anderson shot the majority of his upcoming movie in Los Angeles last year.

Soggy Bottom's cast has Bradly Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, son of later actor Philip Seymour Hoffman who was a frequent collaborator of Paul Thomas Anderson. Bradly Cooper is said to play the film director, while Cooper Hoffman makes his lead role debut as the child actor. Benny Safdie is reportedly playing a politician running for office. Details about the project have been kept under wraps as the filmmaker strikes only once in three to four years, a pattern he has been following since 1999.

The untitled project marks Paul Thomas Anderson's ninth directorial venture. It follows Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punk-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, and Phantom Thread, all receiving acclaims from the critics which is a rare feat. His last title was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock