Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Her Engagement To Louis Thornton, Flaunts Ring

The late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker took to her Instagram to flaunt a ring on her finger. The 22-year-old model recently confirmed her relationship with her actor boyfriend Louis Thornton Allan on Instagram. Although the couple did not outrightly confirm their engagement, the sparkly thing on Meadow's finger is raising several speculations.

Meadow Walker engaged to Louis Thornton Allan?

The late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is currently making headlines for her recent Instagram video. The model shared a video of her flaunting a diamond ring on her finger while swimming away. The video was adorned with makeshift hearts.

Her Instagram post was instantly noticed by the fans who believe that the young model is confirming her engagement with her boyfriend Louis Thornton Allan. Many fans congratulated her under the comment section and wrote about how happy they were for her. It also looks like the Fast and Furious family are equally happy for Meadow as the actor who plays the love interest of her father in the movie, Jordana Brewster showed her support by dropping a series of heart emojis under the post.

Who is actor Louis Thornton Allan?

According to HITC, the budding actor is currently studying in Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City. The actor is not an avid social media user, however, he has uploaded snippets from his modelling gigs on Instagram.

More on Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton Allan

Similar to her father Paul Walker, Meadow is known for keeping her personal life guarded against the public eye. The timeline of the young couple's relationship is unclear, however, Allan recently shared a picture where they can be seen embracing and lovingly locking eyes with each other. He simply captioned the post writing, 'Best friend'. Meadow replied in the comment section writing, 'My love'. Meadow also flaunted her love for her boyfriend by uploading an intimate video of her caressing Allan's cheeks.

Meadow is also the founder and president of the Paul Walker Foundation. November 2021 would mark the late actor Paul Walker's eighth death anniversary.

