'Peacemaker' First Look Out Now, Features John Cena With His Pet Eagle Sidekick; Watch

Warner Bros. dropped the first teaser of The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker featuring John Cena in the titular role. The series written and directed by James Gunn will tell the story of Peacemaker, who was last seen in a hospital room in The Suicide Squad movie. The teaser of the series saw Peacemaker reuniting with Amanda Waller’s team at a cafe.

The teaser was released during a virtual launch event for the HBO Max European launch event.

John Cena's Peacemaker first look out now

The teaser starts off with Amanda Waller’s team sitting at a cafe as Peacemaker whose real name is Christopher Schmidt arrives. As he turns up at the table, the team that includes cast members Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland and Chukwudi Iwuji, make fun of the hero’s outfit, with Agee (who plays John Economos) asking, "Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?." Fans also get a glimpse of Peacemaker's sidekick, that is pet eagle. Take a look at the teaser below-

Meanwhile, James Gunn will continue his run with DC and will write all the eight episodes of the Peacemaker TV series and will direct five episodes. John Cena, who reprises his role as Peacemaker will also serve as an executive producer along with Peter Safran. The post-credit scene of The Suicide Squad also gave the audience a glimpse of the upcoming series. Peacemaker who was injured by a bullet shot by Bloodsport was shown to be admitted to a hospital in the post-credit scene.

Gunn earlier spoke to Variety about the upcoming series and said, "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero-supervillain-and world’s biggest douchebag." He added, "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

James Gunn confirms another project with DC post Peacemaker

James Gunn took to his Twitter and confirmed that he would be making another project with DC apart from Peacemaker. The director had earlier teased that his upcoming project with DC was still in early development, and won't be announced at DC FanDome 2021. Gunn via his Twitter wrote, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker."

Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2021

Image: Instagram/@jacksmovienight/@hbomaxpeacemaker