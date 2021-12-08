People's Choice Award: Kim Kardashian Thanks Ex Kanye West As She Gets Fashion Icon Award

The People's Choice Award 2021 recently went underway and reality TV star/business mogul Kim Kardashian was conferred with the Fashion Icon Award. As she accepted the award, Kim K thanked her estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion. The couple announced their split earlier this year after almost seven years of marriage and four kids.

Kim Kardashian receives Fashion Icon Award at People's Choice Award

Kim Kardashian attended the award function wearing an outfit similar to her Met Gala ensemble but minus the head mask. Kardashian West walked down a long runway to accept the honour from last year's winner, Tracee Ellis Ross. As she accepted the award she said, "To receive the award from the fashion icon herself, I am so honoured. Thank you."

She then went on to thank her ex Kanye West and said, "To Kanye, thank you for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson post her split with Kanye. the duo was spotted holding hands earlier this week as they celebrated Pete's birthday. Several sources confirmed that the duo was officially dating after meeting on SNL earlier this month. Reports now suggest that even though the couple is 'officially' going out with each other, Kim wants to keep their relationship 'low-key'.

Happy.. Kim Kardashian and guy Pete Davidson giggle like naughty teens on romantic date in LA.. pic.twitter.com/fQuQwDf8xO — One Love (@Naaswitch) November 23, 2021

On the other hand, Kanye has been publicly speaking about his desire to reconcile with Kim. The rapper had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared a video titled Thanksgiving prayer, in the video, the rapper could be heard saying, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He went on and said, "I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure." Kanye has since then cleared his entire Instagram feed.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian