As the 47th People's Choice Awards are now live on NBC and E! Network from California, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the winners' names to be announced. So far, only a few winners have been announced namely Dwayne Johnson as The Male Movie Star of 2021 as well as the Comedy Movie Star for Jungle Cruise, Scarlett Johansson as The Female Movie Star of 2021 for Black Widow, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021, and more. Other winners include Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and many more.
"Butter" (BTS) - Winner
"Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)
"Easy on Me" (Adele)
"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
"Up" (Cardi B)
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)- Winner
Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)- Winner
Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)- Winner
Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki)- Winner
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor in Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians - Winner
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian - Winner
"Butter" (BTS) - Winner
"Easy on Me" (Adele)
"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
"My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)- Winner
Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
Black Widow - Winner
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let Their Be Carnage
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain - Winners
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
Coming 2 America
Free Guy - Winner
He's All That
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
Blake Shelton - Winner
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Back to Abnormal Tour (Trevor Noah)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Bo Burnham)
From Scratch Tour (John Mulaney)
Sorry, Harriet Tubman (Phoebe Robisnon)
The King's Jester Tour (Hasan Minhaj)
The Milk & Money Tour (Ali Wong)
Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)- Winner
You Know What It Is (Marlon Wayans)
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Winner
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella - Winner
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In the Heights
Old
Respect
Cinderella
Luca - Winner
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
Jason Momoa (Dune)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Kevin Hart (Fatherhood) - Winner
Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
Cobra Kai
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki - Winner
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey's Anatomy - Winner
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Never Have I Ever - Winner
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Voice - Winner
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) - Winner
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) - Winner
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) - Winner
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show- Winner
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon- Winner
Cody Rigsby (Dancing With the Stars)
Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race)
JoJo (The Masked Singer)
JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars) - Winner
Katie Thurston (The Bachelorette)
Matt James (The Bachelor)
Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer)
Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)
Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)
Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) - Winner
Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game - Winner
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
Loki
Lucifer - Winner
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X - Winner
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Adele - Winner
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
BTS - Winner
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
Culture III (Migos)
Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
Justice (Justine Bieber)
Montero (Lil Nas X)
Planet Her (Doja Cat)
Sour (Olivia Rodrigo) - Winner
Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny - Winner
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo - Winner
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid Laroi
Tomorrow X Together
"Best Friend" (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)
"Industry Baby"(Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow)
"Kiss Me More" (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
"Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak))
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber) - Winner
"Way 2 Sexy" (Drake feat. Future & Young Thug)
"You Right" (Doja Cat, The Weeknd)
Addison Rae
Britney Spears - Winner
Charli D'Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Friends: The Reunion - Winner
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
Pink: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles - Winner
Sunisa Lee
