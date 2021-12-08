People's Choice Awards 2021 Live Stream: When & Where To Watch The Award Ceremony Live

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@PEOPLESCHOICE
As the 47th People's Choice awards are all set to air today in California, the fans have been curious about when and where to enjoy the show live stream. Several performers will be seeing the stage on fire this year including artists namely Blake Shelton, Aguilera, H.E.R. and many more. Here's everything you need to know about the People's Choice Awards 2021 date and time details.
People Choice Awards 2021 date and time has been set for 7 December 2021 and it will air from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on NBC and E! Network while the red carpet event will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on E! Network.
When we say the biggest party of the year, we mean it 💁♀️ #PCAs— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) December 7, 2021
Don't miss the @PeoplesChoice Awards TONIGHT starting with the #LiveFromE red carpet at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/F6D3WgsYzw
The fans can enjoy the live stream of the event on NBC and E!’s OneApp, as well as NBC’s video-on-demand service.
The fans can also watch the event live on Hulu + Live TV as well as on tv channels NBC and E! Network.
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let Their Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Coming 2 America
Free Guy
He's All That
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In the Heights
Old
Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Cinderella
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
Jason Momoa (Dune)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
THE SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor in Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
Cody Rigsby (Dancing With the Stars)
Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race)
JoJo (The Masked Singer)
JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)
Katie Thurston (The Bachelorette)
Matt James (The Bachelor)
Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer)
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)
Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)
Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Loki
Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
"Butter" (BTS)
"Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)
"Easy on Me" (Adele)
"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
"Up" (Cardi B)
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
Culture III (Migos)
Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
Justice (Justine Bieber)
Montero (Lil Nas X)
Planet Her (Doja Cat)
Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid Laroi
Tomorrow X Together
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
"Butter" (BTS)
"Easy on Me" (Adele)
"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
"My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
"Best Friend" (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)
"Industry Baby"(Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow)
"Kiss Me More" (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
"Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak))
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
"Way 2 Sexy" (Drake feat. Future & Young Thug)
"You Right" (Doja Cat, The Weeknd)
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Addison Rae
Britney Spears
Charli D'Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
Pink: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Back to Abnormal Tour (Trevor Noah)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Bo Burnham)
From Scratch Tour (John Mulaney)
Sorry, Harriet Tubman (Phoebe Robisnon)
The King's Jester Tour (Hasan Minhaj)
The Milk & Money Tour (Ali Wong)
Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)
You Know What It Is (Marlon Wayans)
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.