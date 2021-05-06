Pete Davidson Is 'burning Off' His Tattoos To Get More Film Roles, Starts Removal Process

American comedian Pete Davidson recently revealed that he is so committed to making it big in Hollywood that he is "burning off" his tattoos to churn out more roles. On May 5, the 27-year-old comedian and actor appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, wherein he said, "I honestly never thought that I would get the opportunity to act and I love it a lot". However, he further admitted the inconvenience his body art causes in his career.

Talking about the same to Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the Set It Up actor said, "You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don't have them that much." Pete Davidson further revealed that he's already started the tattoo removal process. However, he also said, "burning them off is worse than getting them".

Pete Davidson's tattoo removal

"Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you're wearing these big goggles, right? So you can't see anything and the doctor's in there with you", he continued. Pete Davidson added, "So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not". He further said, "I'll just be sitting there all high off of the [nitrous oxide] … and then all of a sudden I'll just hear, "Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?" And then I have to sit there and be like, 'No, Dr G.'"

A peek into upcoming Pete Davidson's movies

The comedian had first announced he would be getting his tattoos removed in December. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the American superhero film based on DC Comics' The Suicide Squad. This project is the second installment of Suicide Squad, released in 2016.

Helmed by James Gunn, the ensemble cast stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi among several others. In this installment, the Suicide Squad is sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released theatrically on August 6, 2021.

IMAGE: PETE DAVIDSON'S INSTAGRAM

