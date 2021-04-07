Pete Davidson Moves Out Of His Mom's Basement; Says 'I'm Fully Out Now, I Got A Pad'

On April 2, 2021, Pete Davidson, during a Zoom call that was dropped on TikTok, revealed that he has moved out of his mother’s home, reported ANI. According to the report, the American comedian and actor had been living with his mother in the Staten Island borough of New York City for quite some time. The actor had poked fun at himself several times about it. The 27-year-old, who is now living on his own, posted a video chat with Davidson in which he can be seen opening up about mental health.

Pete Davidson: "My mom is a lot like this show"

The actor first unlocked the door to his new home and said, “I just moved out of my mom’s house. I’m fully out, I got a pad”. He revealed that he called his mom’s basement his ‘man cave’ but ‘the Mulaneys (referring to John Mulaney and his wife, Annamarie) told him that if he called it that, “they will no longer be his friend”. The SNL star said, “So now I call it ‘the Basement, like ‘the’ Ohio State University”. “It’s the ‘the’ that’s important”, the actor clarified. Pete sarcastically added, “I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault”. “I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go”. Pete concluded, “My mom is a lot like this show- no matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave. Also, they’re both really old and noticeably fatigued”.

Earlier, in the month of February, the actor had revealed on SNL that he was planning to move out. Furthermore, Pete’s semi-autobiographical flick, The King of Staten Island, features his character living with his mother, which is played by Marisa Tomei. According to the report, citing real estate records, Pete Davidson's mother and himself had paid a whopping amount of USD 4.5 million for the mansion in the year 2019, after he and the pop star, Ariana Grande parted their ways. Pete Davidson's house in New York City includes a private master wind and a high-end kitchen. In a previous promotion for Netflix special, Alive in New York, the actor gave a tour of his basement pad.