Peter Dinklage Reveals Why He Was Reluctant To Play Tyrion Lannister In ‘Game Of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage rose to fame after he took on the role of Tyrion Lannister in the much-loved drama series Game Of Thrones. At the Telluride Film Festival, the actor opened up about his role in the show and mentioned that he was initially reluctant about playing his part. The actor was promoting his film, Cyrano at the festival, which will also star Haley Bennett.

Dinklage opened up about his initial reluctance about playing Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones at the Telluride Film Festival. The actor believed he was being stereotyped in the show with his ‘long beard and pointy shoes’ owing to his size. He specifically mentioned The Lord of the Rings while speaking about the issue. However, once he read the script and the source material, Dinklage came around.

Peter's film at the festival

Peter Dinklage’s upcoming film Cyrano is slated to be a musical and will be released at the end of the year. An interesting fact about the film is that it was written by Dinklage's wife, Erica Schmidt. The film will be based on Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical by the same name. The film got its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and was helmed by Joe Wright.

Several reports predict that Cyrano could put Peter Dinklage in the running for his first-ever Oscar nomination. Cyrano is currently being hailed for its set design, camera work, and outstanding performances by the actors. Dinklage had previously earned three Emmy Awards for Supporting Actor in HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

The 48th edition of the Telluride Film Festival began on September 2. The first film to premiere at the festival was Encounter, starring Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar and others. The film festival is known for launching hit films including The Descendants, Wild, Argo, La La Land and more in the past. The Telluride Film Festival was also in the news after Fifty Shades’ actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunited there for the screening of their respective films. Dornan attended the festival for the screening of Belfast, while Dakota Johnson attended the screening of her upcoming film The Lost Daugther.

