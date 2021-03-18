Peter Jackson Reveals The Key While Adapting JRR Tolkien's 'The Lord Of The Rings'

Peter Jackson directorial The Lord Of The Rings has amassed a cult-like following all across the globe. The film series is the screenplay adaptation of JRR Tolkien's eponymous fantasy fiction. Peter Jackson has recently revealed what was the key to adapting this fantasy drama film franchise to the big screen.

Peter Jackson on the adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings

According to a report by Thethings.com, Jackson has said that the key to making this film into a successful venture was to treat it like a historical film than a fantasy film. He further said that he does not believe that JRR Tolkien spent his time writing a fantasy novel. Since he was a professor at Oxford who loved ancient mythology, he could never have written a fantasy book. He also stressed the fact that ancient mythology is very different from fantasy. Peter also elaborated that after the Normans invaded England, the eradicated its mythology and this is when Tolkien decided to write one for the country. The mythology he wrote was The Lord Of The Rings.

The Lord Of The Rings movie adaptations were one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The films were nominated for 30 Academy Awards of which they bagged 17. They won in the Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Visual Effects and many others. The plot of the film revolves around Froddo and his friends who embark upon the journey to destroy the One Ring which will also ultimately kill its maker, the Dark Lord Sauron. The cast of this film franchise includes some of the most notable actors from the industry like Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Christopher Lee, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, and Sean Bean.

Peter Jackson's movies

Some of the other movies helmed by Peter are Heavenly Creatures, King Kong, The Hobbit Trilogy and The Frighteners. He also directed the 2018 documentary They Shall Not Grow Old. It was made using the unseen archives of World War 1. It also earned a nomination for the BAFTA in the Best Documentary. He is next going to direct a documentary film on the popular band The Beatles. The film is titled The Beatles: Get Back and will focus on the band's activities during their 1970 album Let It Be.

Image courtesy- @peter__jackson and Screengrab from trailer