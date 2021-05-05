Pink To Receive Icon Award At Billboard Music Awards 2021: 'Its A Pinch Me Moment For Me'

Prolific musician PINK's name has found her way to Billboard Music Awards 2021 nominations, under a special category in which she will receive the Icon award. This makes the 41-year-old musician is the 10th artist to receive the Icon Award and the youngest one up until now. The list of previous recipients includes the likes of music icons such as Neil Diamond, Cher, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Garth Brooks. In response, PINK, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, issued a statement.

PINK on being selected for the Icon Awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2021

Shortly after the news made it to the public domain, PINK released a statement that read, "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,". To the same, she added that "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed,"

A little about PINK:

Alecia Beth Moore was born on born September 8, 1979. Before rising to fame as a solo artist, she was originally a member of the girl group that went by the name of Choice. The year 1995 saw LaFace Records seeing potential in Pink and offering her a solo recording contract. Her R&B-influenced debut studio album, titled Can't Take Me Home (2000) was certified double-platinum in the United States and spawned two Billboard Hot 100 top-ten songs: "There You Go" and "Most Girls". She gained further recognition with the collaborative single "Lady Marmalade" from the Moulin Rouge! the soundtrack. The same went on top several charts worldwide.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 date:

As far as Billboard Music Awards 2021 date of airing is concerned, the same will be telecast on May 23 and will see Nick Jonas presenting for the first time around. Other Billboard Music Awards 2021 Nominations include the likes of The Weeknd, who is leading the nominations with 16 nods. The same is followed by DaBaby (11), the late Pop Smoke (10), and country singer Gabby Barrett (9). Additionally, as is customary, PINK, who will be seen receiving the aforementioned award, will perform at the event, which will be a first for her on the Billboard stage in five years. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

