Pink's Daughter Willow Turns 10; Pop Singer Drops Unseen Pic With Birthday Wish

As American singer-songwriter Pink's daughter Willow Sage Hart turned a year older, the pop singer took to her verified social media handle and shared a never-before-seen photo, featuring the mother-daughter duo. In the photo, Pink and her daughter Willow can be seen dancing around an empty stadium together. Instagramming the photo with a short caption, Pink wrote, "My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday", and hashtagged "this is ten" and "a decade of love".

Pink's daughter Willow turns ten:

In no time, the post managed to bag more than 400k double-taps and is still counting. A handful of contemporaries of Pink also dropped wishes for the singer's daughter. Actor Kerri Kenney-Silver commented, "Happy Birthday little unicorn. We love you", popular photographer Jade Beall wrote, "Ohhhh sacred wise Willow, happy birthday!!!!!! We are so grateful that you are here". Fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins, record producer Kawan Prather, chef Jason Roberts and Canadian Tasha Tilberg, are a few to name, who virtually extended wishes to Pink's firstborn child.

Interestingly, Pink's husband and Willow's father Carey Hart also extended virtual wishes to their daughter via an Instagram post. Hart posted a series of throwbacks, showing the birthday girl over the years. "The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow", wrote Hart. He further added, "You are growing up way to fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you".

Interestingly, Pink, who also shares a 4-year-son Jameson Moon with Carey, shares a special bond with her daughter Willow as she is her firstborn child. Recently, during Billboard Music Awards 2021, the mother-daughter duo had delivered an acrobatic performance while being suspended in the air. They performed their duet on Cover Me in Sunshine. At the end of their performance, Pink and Willow shared a hug and a high-five before Willow left the stage. The 41-year-old singer received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

IMAGE: PINK INSTAGRAM

