Poet Amanda Gorman Backs Meghan Markle, Says 'she Is Living The Life Diana Should Have'

The recent interview of Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey has set social media abuzz. The revelations made by the Duchess Of Sussex have received backing from many celebrities. The latest to have Meghan's back is the LA-based poet Amanda Gorman, who recited a hard-hitting poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration. She took to Twitter to compare Princess Diana's life to Meghan's and also said that everything she said will 'redefine' families everywhere.

Poet Amanda Gorman on Meghan Markle's interview

Through her tweets, Amanda has appreciated Meghan for speaking out and said that she is 'living the life Princess Diana should have'. She also wrote that Meghan's revelations will help other women to speak up for themselves and also inspire their partners to support them more than the family they were born into. Amanda also said that she is unclear if this will affect the Royal family, but it will redefine families everywhere else.

Unclear if this will change the Royal family, but Meghan's strength will certainly redefine family everywhere. Think of the women who will be inspired to stand up for their lives, the partners who will be kinder & more courageous than the kin they were born into. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview details

There were several shocking things revealed by Meghan Markle about the Royal family in this highly anticipated interview. Meghan cleared the air about how tabloids speculated that she made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry before the former's wedding. She elaborated that it was the other way around and also accepted that there was a rift between them over the flower girls' dresses. She clarified that Kate had later apologised and she had forgiven her as well. Of the other details, what shocked people more was when Meghan revealed that she had contemplated suicide when while she was five-months pregnant because she wasn't given the mental health support she wanted at the Palace.

Meghan even revealed that there were conversations in the Royal household about the skin colour of Meghan and Harry's son Archie. Harry had told Meghan about these conversations and questions like and “what that would mean or look like” were raised. Meghan also recalled why she was not told that Archie would not be offered security protection. She also opened up about her wedding with Harry revealing that she had taken her vows in private three days before the live telecasted ceremony. The couple is expecting their second child together.

Image courtesy- @amandascgorman and @cbstv Instagram