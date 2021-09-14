Pratik Gandhi Set To Star In Guneet Monga's Amazon Mini TV Film 'Shimmy'

Pratik Gandhi is all set to star in Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment film titled Shimmy. The actor took to his Instagram handle and announced the upcoming film. The repertoire of short films also marks the first collaboration of Sikhya Entertainment with Amazon mini TV.

Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment announces Pratik Gandhi starrer Shimmy

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Pratik Gandhi dropped an adorable poster featuring himself and his young co-star Chahat Tewani. Sharing the same, he wrote, "My new film is here! Shimmy releases on the 17th of September on Amazon mini TV, a beautiful story about a father and his daughter travelling to some uncomfortable destinations! Don’t forget to watch Shimmy only on Amazon mini TV on the Amazon Shopping app! Download now and get ready!"

Shimmy is about a particularly hard day in the life of a young girl and her father who cannot quite understand what is troubling her. Gandhi will be seen portraying the father, while Tewani plays the young girl. It is a heartwarming tale of a father and daughter with a twist. Alongside Gandhi and Tewani, it also features Bhamini Oza Gandhi in an essential role.

Shimmy is penned and helmed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, who has co-penned A Death in the Gunj and helmed an award-winning short documentary that is based on Indian Rapper Naezy, fondly known as Bombay 70. The film is backed by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment, which has earlier backed Pagglait, The Lunchbox, and Masaan.

According to the news agency, ANI, speaking about the new association, Monga, who is the CEO of the production house said, "Short format content is one of the most exciting ways to collaborate with fresh talent. At Sikhya, we thoroughly enjoy discovering and empowering upcoming young filmmakers and technicians." "It was inspiring to see these stories come to life, both on and off-screen. I am glad we share the vision of presenting captivating homegrown narratives to an ever-evolving audience with mini TV."

Head of Content at Amazon, Vijay Subramaniam also opened up about the latest additions to the streamer. He said, "At Amazon, the first rule of our playbook is to truly partner with the ecosystem and build everlasting associations that can enhance the overall viewing experience of our customers." "Our collaborations with India's well-known content creators is an earnest effort to deliver on our commitment of providing new, exciting, and entertaining content on Amazon mini TV."

Image: Instagram/ Pratikgandhiofficial