'Predator 5': Disney Reveals Title And Release Date Of Upcoming Movie

Fans of the Predator franchise can rejoice as Disney and 20th Century Studios announced Predator 5's official title and revealed the release date of the movie. The film will be directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane's fame director Dan Trachtenberg and will serve as a prequel to the long-running sci-fi action franchise. The story will be set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation and centre on Naru, a skilled female warrior who must defend her tribe against the extremely evolved titular alien.

Predator 5 title and release date announced

20th Century Studios took to their social media handles and announced that the title of the upcoming Predator 5 is Prey. The movie will skip theatrical release and will be premiered directly on Hulu in Summer 2022. As per ScreenRant, the development of Prey began during the production of the last instalment, Shane Black's The Predator. Production on the film has largely been kept under wraps, and the movie was previously shot under the title of Skulls.

The movie will act as the prequel to the Predator franchise and is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. The movie centre on Naru, a skilled female warrior who has to protect her tribe against a dangerous and highly evolved alien. Announcing the title and release date of the movie, 20th Century wrote, "An all-new entry in the @Predator franchise, “Prey” is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“The Boys,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) only on @Hulu in 2022."

More about the Predator franchise

Predator is a science fiction horror anthology media franchise centred on the film series featuring human encounters with a race of extraterrestrial trophy-seeking military personnel known as the 'Predator'. Produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox, the series began with the 1987 movie Predator, directed by John McTiernan, and was followed by three sequels, Predator 2, Predators, and The Predator, directed by Stephen Hopkins, Nimród Antal, and Shane Black, respectively.

The series has led to numerous novels, comics, and video game spin-offs such as Predator: Concrete Jungle and Predator: Hunting Grounds, both of which received generally mixed reviews. The spin-off series, The Alien vs. Predator combines the continuities of the Alien franchise with the Predator franchise and consists of two films as well as varying series of comics, books, and video games.

