Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Much Awaited Docu-series To Premiere After 'The Crown 5'?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's docu-series has been the talk of the town ever since the project has been delayed following Queen Elizabeth's death. Various media reports claim that the Netflix project has been delayed to 2023 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently decided to downplay conversations regarding the royal family.

However, new reports have emerged recently and as per Deadline, rumours are rife that the docuseries had been pushed to 2023 following the recent backlash faced by The Crown Season 5. Although a Page Six source has reported that despite rumours of postponement, Harry and Meghan's show may premiere in December this year, nearly a month after the new season of The Crown hits the platform.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle' docu-series postponed due to this reason

As per Deadline reports, the main reason behind the delay was considered to be the recent backlash over the upcoming season of Netflix hit The Crown which will chronicle Princess Diana and King Charles' separation.

For those unknown, the fifth season of The Crown which is slated to release on November 9 was slammed by former British Prime Minister John Major who called its depictions of his time in office "damaging and malicious fiction" and a "barrel-load of nonsense" as reported by CNN.

Major's statement came as a reaction to rumours about one plotline of the new season that reportedly sees King Charles III – then the Prince of Wales – hinting that he wanted Major’s support for his mother's abdication.

Now, the show's new dates have confused the viewers and now it is believed that it has nothing to do with The Crown. Reports previously suggested that there were issues between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix as they wanted to delete any incriminating comments they had made about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton in the show which was among the reasons why they wanted to postpone it.

Meanwhile, the final two seasons of The Crown are set to span the 1990s to 2003, with Season 6 including Princess Diana’s death, which Netflix has stated will not be shown onscreen. However, the controversy ahead of the Season 5 premiere has allegedly changed the Netflix release schedule for its upcoming Duke and Duchess of Sussex docuseries, produced by Netflix and Archewell Productions.

IMAGE: Instagram/sussexroyal