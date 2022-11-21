Prince Harry, Meghan To Receive Award For Standing Up Against 'racism In The Royal Family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are all set to accept an award for standing up against racism in the Royal Family. The pair will receive the award next month.

According to a report by Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. The ceremony will be held at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on December 6, 2022.

Kerry Kennedy reveals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be awarded

In an interview with Vanitatis, Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kerry Kennedy, who is also the president of the foundation, said the couple will be awarded for their heroic stance against racism. She said, "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

Kennedy added that the couple knew the consequences of their steps as they would be ostracised and lose their family and position. She added, "They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell claims about facing racism while they were living with the Royal Family during a chat with Oprah Winfrey. The pair reported that a senior royal commented on their son Archie's skin colour. Following the interview, Prince William defended the Royal Family and said, "We are very much not a racist family."

Image: AP