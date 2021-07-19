Prince Harry To Have Lilibet Diana Baptized Before His Grandmother - The Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have big plans for their daughter Lilibet Diana's christening. According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to baptize their daughter at Windsor, in the presence of the royal family and the Queen. Rumours of Prince Harry's intentions spread after he reunited with his brother Prince William for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral, at Princess Diana's statue unveiling.

Where will Lilibet Diana be baptized?

According to the DailyMail, a source revealed that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex told "several people" about his intentions to have Lilibet christened at Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first-born child, Archie was also baptized at Windsor, with the queen in attendance. The source also revealed that the royal couple were "happy to wait" until the circumstances allowed them to do so.

If Lilibet is indeed baptized in England, it will be the first occasion that Meghan Markle returns to the country since stepping down from senior royal duties. Markle was unable to fly to England at the time of Prince Philip's passing since she was pregnant with her daughter and was advised against international travel. The Duchess of Sussex was also unable to attend Diana's statue unveiling due to having just given birth.

More about the 'Royal Christening' of Lilibet Diana

In the event that the christening is held in England, it will most likely be a private affair just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie. Archie's christening was held at Windsor Castle as well, and was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram handle also shared a post giving some details about the ceremony along with the royal couple's thanks to the public for their support.

The post also talked about the baptism itself saying, "Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue".

If Lilibet Diana's christening is held in Windsor Castle, it is safe to assume that she would be honored with the same handmade replica of the christening gown worn by generations of the royal family since the 1800s.

IMAGE - AP

