Priyanka Chopra Announces Oscar Nomination For The White Tiger; Achieves THIS Milestone

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the owner of the first Indian-origin Production House to be nominated for Oscar's Best Adapted Screenplay. 

The White Tiger

Netflix's highly accoladed film- The White Tiger received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay on Monday. While this comes as a huge accomplishment for the film, which exhibits an all-Indian cast, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas this moment was even more special as she not only announced her own film's nomination but also became the owner of the first Indian origin Production House to be nominated for Oscar's Best Adapted Screenplay. 

Executive Producer for The White Tiger, Priyanka who essayed the role of 'Pinky' in the film achieved milestones as her Purple Pebble Pictures became the first Indin Production House to be nominated for the accolade. Crediting the team and The White Tiger's Director--Ramin Bahrani for the nomination, the official handles of Team Priyanka and Purple Pebble Pictures, celebrated the moment when Priyanka, who presented the Oscar nominations alongside her husband Nick Jonas this year was seen announcing her film's nomination. 

All nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimmer 
  • The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller 
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao 
  • One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers 
  • The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani 

Netizens react

The White Tiger is an adaptation of 2008's novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The film chronicles the journey of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), and his rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Priyanka  Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rajkumar Rao's character Ashok. 

 

 

