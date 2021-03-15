Priyanka Chopra Announces Oscar Nomination For The White Tiger; Achieves THIS Milestone

Quick links:
Netflix's highly accoladed film- The White Tiger received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay on Monday. While this comes as a huge accomplishment for the film, which exhibits an all-Indian cast, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas this moment was even more special as she not only announced her own film's nomination but also became the owner of the first Indian origin Production House to be nominated for Oscar's Best Adapted Screenplay.
Executive Producer for The White Tiger, Priyanka who essayed the role of 'Pinky' in the film achieved milestones as her Purple Pebble Pictures became the first Indin Production House to be nominated for the accolade. Crediting the team and The White Tiger's Director--Ramin Bahrani for the nomination, the official handles of Team Priyanka and Purple Pebble Pictures, celebrated the moment when Priyanka, who presented the Oscar nominations alongside her husband Nick Jonas this year was seen announcing her film's nomination.
THE MOMENT!!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸March 15, 2021
Congratulations to #RaminBahrani and the entire team of #TheWhiteTiger. @priyankachopra @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/PYkvWEArPr
Huge huge moment for #TeamWhiteTiger! ðŸ”¥#TheWhiteTiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the #2021Oscars. Congratulations to our amazing director #RaminBahrani and the entire team. ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ https://t.co/rEYHXo8Mk1March 15, 2021
It’s so iconic that @priyankachopra who’s the executive producer of #TheWhiteTiger and plays “Pinky Madam” in the film announced its #Oscars nomination for best adapted screenplay! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/VdQNAZ1cBTMarch 15, 2021
Priyanka Chopra just announced her own movie #TheWhiteTiger being nominated for #Oscars !! If this isn’t GLOBAL DOMINATION idk what is. PUT SOME RESPECT ON HER MF NAME. !!! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Hp7faG4OyU— kay áƒ¦ (@karishmaroshan) March 15, 2021
#TheWhiteTiger receiving an Oscar Nomination for Adapted Screenplay feels surreal.— ð™ð™‚âš¡ï¸ (@gandhirks) March 15, 2021
Movie with an all Indian star cast!
Congratulations @priyankachopra & Team The White Tiger ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/5xtBg3zGkb
The White Tiger is an adaptation of 2008's novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The film chronicles the journey of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), and his rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rajkumar Rao's character Ashok.
