Priyanka Chopra Discusses Performing Stunts In 'Citadel'; Compares It With Solving 'math'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a plethora of events and activities lined up as she is in New York with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Apart from delivering a powerful and impactful speech at the United Nations General Assembly, the actor recently attended the FC Festival where she was spotted sharing details about her upcoming show Citadel with Anthony Russo.

Pictures and videos of the star from the festival have started to surface on social media. Chopra along with the show’s creator Anthony Russo attended the FC Festival where they teased certain updates while the actor spoke about her character from the same. For the event, The Sky is Pink star gave major boss babe vibes in a blue pantsuit.

Priyanka Chopra speaks about performing her own stunts in Citadel

The upcoming action-packed series will witness Priyanka pulling off some big stunts and the actor said that she performed many of her stunts. Thrilled to be a part of the globe-trotting adventure series Citadel, the actor spoke about how she managed to perform her own high-octane action sequences and compared it with solving ‘Math’ problems. Discussing the same, she said that doing your own stunts, “It’s like math. If you train, you can do it.” To this, Anthony jumped in and said, “I like your analogy but, like math, not everyone can actually do it.”

Priyanka also spoke about the unique quality of the show that pulled her in. She said, “I have been a tremendous admirer of the Russo Brothers and what honestly pulled me in was the social experiment of the show.” Citadel is a global series that is being made with PC and Richard Madden in significant roles but this version of the show will act as a larger umbrella and will give way to many other spin-offs all around the world.

Apart from this, the actor even attended the Forbes Philanthropy Summit which was held in New York. Meanwhile, Priyanka who has been working as the UN Goodwill Ambassador, recently addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, where the actor-entrepreneur spoke about Sustainable Development Goals. She mentioned that it was all about action, ambition, and hope. The actor went on to add that she even had the privilege of participating in the Transforming Education Summit.

Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi