Priyanka Chopra Has THIS To Say About Her Role In Keanu Reeves Starrer 'Matrix 4'

Needless to say, Priyanka Chopra is one of the most hailed Indian celebrity to carve a niche in Hollywood, with her multitude of projects being loved by international audiences. Her global stint started with Quantico, and she went on to helm pivotal roles in Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake among others. Now, with the latest drop of the highly anticipated Matrix 4 or The Matrix Resurrections trailer, Priyanka is set to helm a yet undisclosed role.

The latest edition stars legends like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. The movie has also added a number of other cast members, one of which is The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra. Now eagle-eyed netizens are suspicious about her role, as they await the movie's release. Priyanka addressed one such curious fan replying to their query on her Instagram stories. Continue reading to know more.

Fans turn curious about Priyanka's role in Matrix 4

On Thursday, September 9, the actor tingled her followers' curiosity by sharing a video where one could see two tablets in blue and red colours. PeeCee wrote that it was 'almost time' to take the pill, stating that the 'choice is yours'. The actor also teased the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections and expressed her excitement over the movie. "They had me at ‘Neo and Trinity are back’!", she wrote. Now as netizens deliberate her role, one such fan received an epic response from the actor. Sharing the Instagram user's story on her profile, she wrote," Lol. Keep guessing bhaiya" and tagged him.

Priyanka Chopra unveils Matrix 4 trailer

Only Thursday, the actor penned a long note expressing her excitement over the movie. Stating that the Matrix franchise defined her generation of cinema, she unveiled it's trailer and wrote," So, here I am… a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix!. Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. ".

The movie will also witness stars like Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci have been cast in undisclosed roles. As per reports, the movie gears up for release on December 22, 2021, and is likely to stream on HBO Max around the same time.

(IMAGE: CYN1267'S TWITTER AND PTI)