Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith's ‘Mata Sita’ Tattoo

Jada Pinkett Smith's plans of getting a sleeve tattoo got preponed as the actor recently got inked on her arm. Earlier, the 49-year-old actor had opened up about taking the path of spirituality on Red Table Talk and how it helped her to find peace in her life. Reinforcing the same beliefs, Pinkett Smith got a tattoo on her arm and one celebrity's reaction has caught the netizens' attention.

Jada Pinkett Smith tattoo 'Mata Sita'

Taking to her Instagram, the Girl's Trip actor showed off her new tatted arm featuring Sita from Agni Pariksha episode of the Ramayana. The actor revealed in the caption that she had always planned to get a sleeve tattoo in her 60s. However, the dream has started early for Pinkett Smith. She wrote, 'I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨Jai Ma✨ #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and netizens react to the tattoo

Like many of Pinkett's fans, The White Tiger actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to her tattoo. She wrote, 'Beautiful. Jai Mata Di' and added a heart eyes emoji. The tattoo came as surprise to many of her fans as they flocked the comment section to talk about it. One user wrote, 'Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can’t wait to see her in person!!' while another fan commented, 'Spirituality looks good on you Queen'.

Jada Pinkett Smith is popularly known for her work in movies like A Different World, The Nutty Professor, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. The actor is married to The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air actor Will Smith and shares two kids, Jaden (23) and Willow (20). On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has several movies lined up in her kitty like Text For You, Matrix, Citadel, Sheela, and Cowboy Ninja Viking. She also recently announced her upcoming Hindi film with Alia Bhatt and Katria Kaif titled Jee Le Zara.

