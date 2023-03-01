Priyanka Chopra Praises The Elephant Whisperers Ahead Of Oscas 2023; Producer Reacts

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently gave her take on Oscar-nominated Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account where she posted a story dedicated to the film. She gave a “big shoutout” to the documentary’s director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga.

In the first slide, the Citadel actor said that The Elephant Whisperers is “one of the most heartwarming documentaries” she has seen in recent times. Chopra thanked the film’s creators for “bringing this amazing story to life.” She also tagged the documentary’s production team in another slide.

"A trunk-filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I've watched recently...loved it! Big shout out to @kartikigonsalves @guneetmonga for bringing this amazing story to life (red heart emoji)."

Guneet Monga reacted to the high praise she and the rest of The Elephant Whisperers’ team received from Priyanka Chopra. She re-shared Priyanka’s Insta stories and thanked her for the appreciation.

More on The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is one of the three Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar Award. The Kartiki Gonsalves documentary was nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category. The Elephant Whisperers is in the Oscars race alongside documentaries Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravaani is nominated for Best Original Song & Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category. India created history at the Oscars with three nominations in a single year.