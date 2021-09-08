Priyanka Chopra Shares An Update On 'Matrix 4' In A Unique And Mind-bobbling Way; Watch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas currently has several overseas projects in her pipeline and one of them is the fourth instalment in the Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix series. Fans of the series have been waiting for an update on the film ever since the fourth chapter, The Matrix Resurrection, was announced. The filmmakers recently gave an insight into Matrix 4 in the most unconventional manner.

Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra first announced the release date and time of the film's trailer, which is September 9 at 6.30 pm IST, 2021. She then offered two pills of red and blue colour to her fans and asked them to pick one in the link that she added to her tweet. She wrote, "And it’s almost time to take that pill!!! Trailer Thursday at 6 AM PT (6:30 pm IST) Check out the link to be a part of the Matrix experience. https://thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com[sic]."

And it’s almost time to take that pill!!!

Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST)



Check out the link to be a part of the Matrix experience. #TheMatrixMovie @TheMatrixMovie

So what is in the pills?

The link in Priyanka Chopra's tweet leads to a window that offers the same two pills in blue and red. As users click any one of the pills, an official teaser of the film starts to play. However, the pills do not offer the same teaser. Much like the film, the pills take the viewers to different realities.

The red pill leads to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul Mateen II, in which he says, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real. But, that could not be further from the truth. Could be, this is the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want it, you gotta fight for it." The blue pill, however, has a teaser with Neil Patrick Harris's voice. He says, "Do you remember how you got here? You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What's real is here. And now, anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don't want anyone to get hurt. Do we?" The most surprising element is that the teasers show the exact time at which it was played.

Details about Matrix 4

The Matrix Resurrection stars Keany Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Lambert Wilson, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul Mateen II. The film is being helmed by Lana Wachowski. It is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2021.

