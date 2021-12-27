Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Show 'Citadel', Says 'there's Nothing Like That On TV'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel created by the Russo brothers. Chopra will be joining the cast star-studded cast that also includes Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings. Chopra recently opened up about her show and said, "There is nothing like Citadel on television."

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her upcoming show Citadel

In an interview with Collider, while promoting her new film The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her upcoming spy series Citadel. The actor said, "There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment."

Chopra added that shooting for the series took a toll on her physical health and said, "But because this was a limited series it was really great. We shot it for over a year. It was really physically very, very intense for my character and I’m sure a bunch of the cast as well. It was a lot of work, but I am so excited to share it with the world because I just saw a bunch of it recently and I think it’s very special. We’ve worked really hard on it, and you’ll see that."

Citadel will also be made in several other countries like Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. The Indian series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles and will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and produced by Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Meanwhile, Chopra was recently seen in the sci-fi film The Matrix Resurrections where she played the role of a grown-up Sati who was previously seen in the 2003 film The Matrix Revolutions. The film is the fourth instalment in The Matrix instalment and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith who reprise their roles from previous films in the series, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris joined the cast.

