Priyanka Chopra Talks About Mind-altering 'Matrix' Film, Gives A Glimpse Of Her Character

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in Spain these days while completing the shoot of her next film Citadel, was recently featured in a new promotional video for the upcoming science-fiction film The Matrix Resurrections. Though it is unclear about Priyanka’s character in the film, however, the new video offers a glimpse of her look.

Priyanka was previously seen very briefly in the film's first trailer. The upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment in the seminal sci-fi series starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lawrence Fishburne. While Lawrence will not be seen in the forthcoming film, both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen reprising their roles in the film as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

The new video showed the star cast talking about the legacy of the Matrix trilogy in the new video. The Sky is Pink actor, who was seen dressed in an elaborate ensemble, shared her thoughts on the same. She said that the movies, ‘altered people’s thoughts and made them ask, ‘What is real, what is reality?’ She added, “It's this amazing, magical, mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it's actually about consciousness, it's actually about thought.”

If rumours are to be believed, the actor will reportedly be seen playing the role of a grown-up version of Sati, the child who had been put under the Oracle's care in the third film of the franchise, The Matrix Revolutions. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO Max. Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix instalments with sister Lilly Wachowski. Priyanka had earlier confessed that she is ‘just a compact fish in a big pond’ in The Matrix Resurrections film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from The Matrix Resurrections, the actor will next be seen in Text for You along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Citadel, a budding wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling in her kitty. Apart from this, she was recently roped in alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for the next film Jee le Zaraa which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

(Image: @TeamPriyanka/Instagram/@TheMatrixOfficial_/Twitter)