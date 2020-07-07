Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Take The Actor's Character Quiz To Know Which One Of Them You Are

Priyanka Chopra's quiz: Mrs Sonia Roy in Aitraaz, Meghna Mathur in Fashion, Alex Parrish in Quantico, or Aditi Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink. Read-

priyanka chopra's quiz

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is many things, mostly successful. She is amongst the A-listed actors in Bollywood. The actor entered the Hindi Film Industry with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Priyanka is also one of the very few actors from Bollywood to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too.

Priyanka is no more just an Indian actor, but is recognised worldwide now. Having been in the industry for almost two decades, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of many movies and has portrayed many different characters. Take this quiz to know which out of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ characters of Mrs Sonia Roy in Aitraaz (2004), Meghna Mathur in Fashion (2008), Alex Parrish in Quantico (2015- 2018), and Aditi Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink (2019), are you? Read ahead to know.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Character Quiz

1. Which of the following words describe you the best?

  • Bold 
  • Fearless
  • Dedicated
  • Caring

2. Which is your favourite colour?

  • Black
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Pink

3. What do you like wearing the most?

  • Formal clothes
  • Fashionable clothes
  • Casual clothes
  • Indian and fully covered clothes

4. How important is your career to you?

  • It is important
  • It is very important
  • My career is my life
  • Not that important

5. How important is family to you?

  • Not important
  • Can do without it
  • Love my family but from far-away
  • My family is my everything

6. What do you prefer doing on a weekend?

  • Go to a spa
  • Party with friends
  • Sleep and relax
  • Spend quality time with my family

7. What is your greatest fear?

  • Being poor
  • Not being the best at my job
  • Not being able to take care of my country
  • Not being able to take care of my family

8. What do you have the most in your fridge?

  • Wine
  • Vodka
  • Fresh juice
  • Milk

9. Are you fond of kids?

  • Not at all
  • Not much
  • They are fun
  • Love kids the most

10. Will you have kids of your own?

  • Never
  • No time for it
  • Never thought about it
  • Yes

 

  • If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Mrs Sonia Roy from Aitraaz
  • If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Meghna Mathur from Fashion.   
  • If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Alex Parrish from Quantico.
  • If you picked the fourth option most of the times then you are Aditi Chaudhary from The Sky Is Pink.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

