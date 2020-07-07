Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Take The Actor's Character Quiz To Know Which One Of Them You Are

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is many things, mostly successful. She is amongst the A-listed actors in Bollywood. The actor entered the Hindi Film Industry with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Priyanka is also one of the very few actors from Bollywood to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too.
Priyanka is no more just an Indian actor, but is recognised worldwide now. Having been in the industry for almost two decades, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of many movies and has portrayed many different characters. Take this quiz to know which out of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ characters of Mrs Sonia Roy in Aitraaz (2004), Meghna Mathur in Fashion (2008), Alex Parrish in Quantico (2015- 2018), and Aditi Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink (2019), are you? Read ahead to know.
