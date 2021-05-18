Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' Co-star Sam Heughan Is In Awe Of Her, Calls Her 'classy'

As Priyanka Chopra and the entire team of the upcoming movie, Text For You have been gearing up for the release of the film, one of the lad actors from the cast recently talked about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra. The Scottish artist, Sam Heughan recently revealed how he was in awe of his co-actor, Priyanka Chopra, and shared more words of praises for the actor.

Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' co-star “in awe of her”

According to a recent report by ET Canada, Text For You cast member, Sam Heughan opened about his experience working on the film and even praised his co-actors. During his virtual interaction, when asked about how was his experience working with his Text For You co-actor, Priyanka Chopra, he stated how he was in awe of her. He also stated how she was “so beautiful, so wonderful and such a good human being”.

He even talked about another Text For You cast member, Celine Dion, during his interaction where he referred to her as the queen of Canada and added how she was incredible and it was a lot of fun to work with her. During another interaction, he stated how Priyanka Chopra was such a “classy lady” and added how he enjoyed working with her.

Text For You story, cast & more

The movie is based on the popular German movie, SMS für Dich that followed the life of a woman who tries to find her way back to life after she loses her boyfriend. Directed by Jim Strouse, the romantic drama film is being bankrolled by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in the lead, other Text For You cast members will include actors namely Steve Oram, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Lydia West, Celia Imrie, Arinzé Kene, and Sofia Barclay. While the movie is still being filmed in London, the United Kingdom, the Text For You release date hasn’t been revealed yet and is expected to hit the screens this year.



Priyanka Chopra’s latest

Apart from Text For You, the actor has also been gearing up for the upcoming fourth Matrix movie whose title is yet to be revealed. She will be seen alongside some of the prolific actors like Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Lambert Wilson, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Trevor Noah, Andrew Caldwell, and many more. Created by Lana Wachowski, the movie is expected to release on December 21, 2021.

