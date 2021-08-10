Quentin Tarantino Vowed To Never Give ‘a Penny’ To His Mother Earned From Films; Know Why

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood helmer, Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on The Moment with Brian Koppelman podcast. During his conversation, the director revealed that he has promised to never give any money to his mother, Connie McHugh, from his film-making career after she yelled at him for penning screenplays in school instead of studying. Tarantino told the host Koppelman that his school teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as a "defiant act of rebellion" and contacted his mother, who scolded him for the same.

Quentin Tarantino vowed to never give money to his mother

During his conversation with Brian Koppelman, Quentin Tarantino recalled, "She was b****ing at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s*** is f***ing over.” She meant you just can’t do that in class when you should be doing something else."

The Kill Bill and Django Unchained helmer said he made a vow to himself. He added, "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see a penny from my success." "There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that."

Koppelman went on to ask the filmmaker if he is stuck to his promise, to which he was quick to respond, "Yeah. Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house." "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them."

Tarantino is currently busy promoting his upcoming novel, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is based on his film with the same title. The director, who often said that he will retire post making his 10th film, hopes to turn "Hollywood" into a stage play before helming his last film. The Reservoir Dogs writer is also working on his second book which is a non-fiction work named Cinema Speculation. He explains the book is "a deep dive into the movies of the 1970s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing ‘what ifs.'"

Speaking about his book on The Big Picture podcast in July 2021, Tarantino had said, "We’ll see what happens, but my plan is to do this book, I just did this, then finish the cinema book, then the next thing on the list is to start thinking about the play." He signed off, "I’m not going to think about (my) the last movie for a while. I’m doing other things right now."

