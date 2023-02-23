Ram Charan, Jr NTR Pitted Against Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt At Critics Choice Super Awards

RRR bagged a Best Action Movie nomination at the 3rd Critics Choice Super Awards, which were announced recently. Moreover, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR got Best Actor in an Action Movie nods. As the Oscars 2023 are approaching, these nominations are bringing more glory to the Indian film industry and to team RRR in particular.

RRR earned a Best Action Film nomination at the Critics Choice Super Awards alongside Top Gun: Maverick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Bullet and The Woman King. Ram charan and Jr NTR bagged the coveted Best Actor nods for RRR alongside Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Brad Pitt for Bullet Train and Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The full list of nominees at Critics Choice Super Awards

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan, RRR

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Brad Pitt, Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr, RRR

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Joey King, Bullet Train

Joey King, The Princess

Best Superhero Movie

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano, The Batman

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Horror Movie

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt, Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Rory Kinnear, Men

Justin Long, Barbarian

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Jessie Buckley, Men

Aisha Dee, Sissy

Anna Diop, Nanny

Mia Goth, Pearl

Rebecca Hall, Resurrection

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Colin Farrell, After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård, The Northman

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Karen Gillan, Dual

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Keke Palmer, Nope

Zoe Saldana, Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Villain in a Movie

Paul Dano, The Batman

Mia Goth, Pearl

Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King, Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Best Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

John Krasinski for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio for Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson for Reacher

Sylvester Stallone for Tulsa King

William Zabka for Cobra Kai

Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Angela Bassett for 9-1-1

Queen Latifah for The Equalizer

Olivia Liang for Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara for Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren for 1923

Kelly Reilly for Yellowstone

Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

The Boys

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

John Cena for Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser for Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin for The Flash

Oscar Isaac for Moon Knight

Elliot Page for The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr for The Boys

Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Danielle Brooks for Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez for Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz for Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Erin Moriarty for The Boys

Iman Vellani for Ms Marvel

Best Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jacob Anderson for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter for Evil

Harvey Guillén for What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters Dahmer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge for The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou for What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers for Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Christina Ricci for Wednesday

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Andor

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor for The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L Jackson for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna for Andor

Anson Mount for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott for Severance

Matt Smith for House of the Dragon

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Milly Alcock for House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette for Severance

Morfydd Clark for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw for Andor”

Sissy Spacek for Night Sky

Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ethan Hawke for Moon Knight

Brad Dourif for Chucky

Matt Smith for House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr for The Boys

Michael Emerson for Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower for Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris for Werewolf By Night