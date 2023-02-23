Ram Charan, Jr NTR Pitted Against Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt At Critics Choice Super Awards

Quick links:
Image: RRRMovie/Instagram
RRR bagged a Best Action Movie nomination at the 3rd Critics Choice Super Awards, which were announced recently. Moreover, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR got Best Actor in an Action Movie nods. As the Oscars 2023 are approaching, these nominations are bringing more glory to the Indian film industry and to team RRR in particular.
RRR earned a Best Action Film nomination at the Critics Choice Super Awards alongside Top Gun: Maverick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Bullet and The Woman King. Ram charan and Jr NTR bagged the coveted Best Actor nods for RRR alongside Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Brad Pitt for Bullet Train and Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE:@NickCageMovie @RRRMovie @TopGunMovie @BulletTrain @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @TomCruise #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/pY6l0dGdOw
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTION MOVIE:@BulletTrain @RRRMovie @TopGunMovie @NickCageMovie @WomanKingMovie— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
The 3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/oysnkewOV5
Bullet Train
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King
Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Ram Charan, RRR
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
N.T. Rama Rao Jr, RRR
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Jennifer Connelly, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Joey King, Bullet Train
Joey King, The Princess
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DC League of Super-Pets
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder
Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Paul Dano, The Batman
Colin Farrell, The Batman
Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Robert Pattinson, The Batman
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder
Letitia Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Barbarian
The Black Phone
Pearl
Smile
Speak No Evil
X
Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone
Fedja van Huêt, Speak No Evil
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Rory Kinnear, Men
Justin Long, Barbarian
Best Actress in a Horror Movie
Jessie Buckley, Men
Aisha Dee, Sissy
Anna Diop, Nanny
Mia Goth, Pearl
Rebecca Hall, Resurrection
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
The Northman
Prey
Colin Farrell, After Yang
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Alexander Skarsgård, The Northman
Karen Gillan, Dual
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Keke Palmer, Nope
Zoe Saldana, Avatar: The Way of Water
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano, The Batman
Mia Goth, Pearl
Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joey King, Bullet Train
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Kung Fu
Reacher
Tulsa King
Vikings: Valhalla
Kevin Costner for Yellowstone
John Krasinski for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Ralph Macchio for Cobra Kai
Alan Ritchson for Reacher
Sylvester Stallone for Tulsa King
William Zabka for Cobra Kai
Angela Bassett for 9-1-1
Queen Latifah for The Equalizer
Olivia Liang for Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara for Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren for 1923
Kelly Reilly for Yellowstone
The Boys
Doom Patrol
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Werewolf by Night
John Cena for Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser for Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin for The Flash
Oscar Isaac for Moon Knight
Elliot Page for The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr for The Boys
Danielle Brooks for Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez for Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz for Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Erin Moriarty for The Boys
Iman Vellani for Ms Marvel
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evil
The Walking Dead
Wednesday
What We Do in the Shadows
Jacob Anderson for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter for Evil
Harvey Guillén for What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters Dahmer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sam Reid for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Jennifer Coolidge for The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou for What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers for Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
Christina Ricci for Wednesday
Andor
For All Mankind
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things
Chiwetel Ejiofor for The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L Jackson for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Diego Luna for Andor
Anson Mount for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Adam Scott for Severance
Matt Smith for House of the Dragon
Milly Alcock for House of the Dragon
Patricia Arquette for Severance
Morfydd Clark for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moses Ingram for Obi-Wan Kenobi
Fiona Shaw for Andor”
Sissy Spacek for Night Sky
Ethan Hawke for Moon Knight
Brad Dourif for Chucky
Matt Smith for House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen for Obi-Wan Kenobi
Antony Starr for The Boys
Michael Emerson for Evil
Jamie Campbell Bower for Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris for Werewolf By Night