Rapper Azealia Banks Sells Her Adult Tape With Ryder Ripps For More Than $17,000

Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps have been making the headlines ever since they got engaged last month. According to a report by Vice.com, the rapper has recently sold her adult tape with Ryder Ripps for more than $17,000. For all the people who are wondering about Azealia Banks selling her adult tape with fiance Ryder Ripps, here is everything you need to know about it.

Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps sell their adult tape as NFT

According to the report, Azealia Banks has sold her adult tape as an NFT or non-fungible token. It is a 24-minute album titled, in the format of an audio recording. Ryder Ripps minted the NFT tied to the album and listed it at 10.00 ETH which amounts to $17,240.40. The report added that an artist named Rulton Fyder has bought it nine hours after it was enlisted at the same price, according to the listing on NFT marketplace Foundation.

The sale has given its owner Rulton Fyder the full ownership of the album which includes distribution and display rights. It also includes the sole access to the WAV audio file and an only signed LP vinyl record of the adult tape to exist. The listing mentioned that it was recorded in February this year by Azealia Banks and her boyfriend Ryder Ripps. The NFTs are the latest craze in the financial market as many artists coming ahead and enlisting their items as NFT. Azealia Banks also took to her Instagram story and revealed that she sold her adult tape on the blockchain.

Azealia Banks's fiance

Azealia Banks had announced on her Instagram that she got engaged to Ryder Ripps on February 22, 2021. Earlier this month she ten hinted at the couple has parted ways but she reconciled with him shortly after. She had announced the news of her engagement through now-deleted posts on Instagram. It is not clear since when the duo have been together. Azealia Banks's fiance, Ryder Ripps had also posted about the adult tape but addressed her as his girlfriend in the Instagram post from two days ago.

Image Credits: Azealia Banks Instagram