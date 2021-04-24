Rapper Cardi B Launches Her First-ever Apparel Collection In Collaboration With Reebok

Sensational rapper Cardi B's latest apparel collection with Reebok was released on Friday after receiving an overwhelming response to her sneaker collection in collaboration with the sportswear giant. The WAP hitmaker dropped her first-ever apparel collection with the brand which offers a variety of stylish apparels under $70. The newly-released collection is titled Summertime Fine Collection and it is designed to "snatch waists and attention".

Ever since rapper Cardi B's Reebok collaboration has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the collection's release. While her first sneakers' collection hit the stands on February 5, 2021, the 27-year-old's apparel collection was launched by the brand on their web store yesterday, i.e. April 23, 2021. The newly-released collection includes a range of body-hugging outfits that are inspired by the ‘90s fashion as well as Cardi's lovely summertime memories of the Coney Island boardwalk.

The collection was first announced by the Up crooner on her social media handles on April 12 and it comprises apparels ranging from $40 dollars to $60. The official description of the collection on Reebok's official website reads: "The collection gives a nod to Cardi’s old stomping grounds, specifically 90s-era carnivals and amusement parks. From neon sweets to glitzy lights, the colours and materials reflect the transition from day to night. Every single hue and piece of fabric was hand-selected by Cardi."

Describing the apparel collection and its features, the website added: "The Reebok Cardi B collection also features a nod to 80s aerobic looks, a 2-in-1 bodysuit with a high waisted brief, high-cut leg holes, cropped silhouettes and thong seaming cutlines on leggings. The black and red apparel colourways are for those looking for something more classic with a pop of colour. As for the second colourway, both Cardi B shoes and apparel are drenched in shades of lavender (Cardi’s favourite colour) and every model in the apparel collection goes up to 4X in size."

Meanwhile, Reebok also released a BTS video from Cardi B's shoot for the campaign of their latest collection. In the video, the beloved mom of Kulture is seen having the time of her life as she switches between multiple outfits from her collection in various elaborate sets. Take a look:

