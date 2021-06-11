Rapper Kanye West Purchased THIS Unique Item With His First Big Paycheck; Read

Kanye West has been one of the most prominent rappers in the music industry for a long time. He has been revered by several aspiring rappers, and fans often praise him for his musical talent. Over the years, Kanye West has also gained attraction for purchasing several unique items. Similarly, upon getting his first big paycheck Kanye West purchased something rather extravagant.

Kanye West purchased THIS with his first big paycheck

The rapper did not have an easy way into the music industry. For a long time, Kanye West struggled with work and even worked several odd jobs to get by. He had dropped out of college at the time and was trying hard to support his family according to Music in Minnesota. At the same time, the rapper would work on his music skills and would eventually go on to be one of the biggest rappers in the music world. Kanye West first gained massive success when his album The College Dropout became a hit. The album was loved by many people which cemented Kanye West’s position in the music industry. It was during that time, Kanye received his first big paycheck. The first thing he purchased with that paycheck was an 18-century aquarium, according to Music in Minnesota. The rapper went on to purchase the aquarium that was filled with 30 koi fish and a gold fountain that sat on top of a marble base.

From there on Kanye West would go on to dominate the music scene for a long time and would gain massive success throughout the years. To this day, the rapper is loved for his iconic music and catchy verses. The same news portal also reported that the rapper began his journey in music quite early in life. It was revealed that Kanye West began writing music when he was just 13 years of age. He had already begun rapping earlier on but recorded his first rap song at the age of 13. The song was a fresh take on the famous Dr Seuss poem titled Green Eggs and Ham. Thus the rapper was heavily influenced by music and went on to become one of the biggest names in the music industry from thereon.

Image: Kanye West Instagram

