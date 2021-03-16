Razzie Awards Nominations Announced; 'Dolittle', '365 Days' Bag Maximum Nominations

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known in short terms as Razzies or the Razzie Awards is a parody award show honouring the worst of cinematic under-achievements of the year. The Razzie Awards' satirical annual ceremony has preceded its polar opposite, the coveted Academy Awards, for four decades now. After the Oscar 2021 nominations were announced yesterday by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the Razzie Awards nominations were also released today, and here are all the films on the list. READ | Who is Riz Ahmed? Know about the only Muslim actor to receive Oscar nomination in lead Razzie Awards Nominations Worst Film 365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music Worst Actor Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Mike Lindell - Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy Worst Actress Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted, Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days Worst Supporting Actress Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler - Music Worst Supporting Actor Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Movie film

Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill, Survive the Night Worst Screen Combo Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween Worst Director Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music Worst Screenplay 365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

