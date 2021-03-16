Razzie Awards Nominations Announced; 'Dolittle', '365 Days' Bag Maximum Nominations

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known in short terms as Razzies or the Razzie Awards is a parody award show honouring the worst of cinematic under-achievements of the year. The Razzie Awards' satirical annual ceremony has preceded its polar opposite, the coveted Academy Awards, for four decades now. After the Oscar 2021 nominations were announced yesterday by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the Razzie Awards nominations were also released today, and here are all the films on the list.
Razzie Awards Nominations
Worst Film
- 365 Days
- Absolute Proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
Worst Actor
- Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
- Mike Lindell - Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone - 365 Days
- Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
- David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
- Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted, Roald Dahl's The Witches
- Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler - Music
Worst Supporting Actor
- Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Movie film
- Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill, Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
- Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
- Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia – Music
Worst Screenplay
- 365 Days
- All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
Image Credits: Dolittle Movie and 365 Days Movie Official Instagram Accounts
