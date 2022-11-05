Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Engaged After 7 Months Of Dating; Read Details

Rebel Wilson has reportedly gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after just seven months of dating. According to reports, the Pitch Perfect star and Ramona exchanged rings in a private ceremony and were also spotted flaunting their diamond bands at a party around Halloween time. According to Page Six, a source mentioned that the couple was very excited to share their engagement news with people at the bash. For the unversed, Rebel came out as gay in June this year as she introduced her girlfriend to the world.

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

The source told the outlet that the Aussie star was telling everyone at the Halloween bash 'how happy' she is to have taken the next step with the love of her life. “They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," the insider added.

Wilson came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 as she made things Instagram official with Agruma. Dropping a selfie with Ramona, the actor wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

Ramona works in the fashion industry, owning a fashion line named 'Lemon Ve Lemon', which sells sustainable hoodies, among other things. The couple has also recently launched their own line, 'R&R Club'.

The actor was also involved in a controversy with the Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, which was planning to make her official coming-out announcement. The publication reportedly gave Wilson a two-day warning before planning to report the news, however, she spoke about it before them.

Many netizens alleged that the newspaper forced the actor to come out about her relationship after giving her a 'deadline'. Columnist Andrew Hornery explained the situation along with an apology for his handling of the whole thing.

Prior to Ramona, Rebel dated Budweiser heir and Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch. The couple split in February 2021 after a year of dating.

