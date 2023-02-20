Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma; 'We Said Yes!'

Rebel Wilson recently got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Sunday (February 19). The actress made the announcement on her Instagram handle by posting photos from Disneyland. The couple posed in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. Rebel captioned her post, "We said YES!"

In the pictures, Wilson and Agruma can be seen sporting matching pink and white striped jumpers with a black heart engraved in the middle.

In one of the shared images, the couple can be seen kissing as Agruma extended her arm to display her engagement ring. The other photo shows the couple in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle as flowers are falling from the sky.

Check out the post here:

In November last year, Rebel Wilson used a surrogate to have her first child, Royce. Wilson wrote in an Instagram post, “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!. I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Check out the post below:

When Rebel announced her relationship with Agruma

In June, she had also revealed that she was dating Agruma, the founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon. Unfortunately, the star was unable to come out on her own terms. An Australian magazine allegedly threatened to publish images of the couple, forcing Wilson to publicly announce her relationship with her girlfriend.