Rebel Wilson Teases Her Followers With A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Netflix Venture; See

On 29, June 2021, the What to Expect When You're Expecting actor Rebel Wilson's Instagram hinted at the actor's new project. Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram and posted a couple of stories on her handle where she was seen in a dubbing studio. The actor said that she has been recording for a Netflix Original series that revolves around animals. According to the Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb actor, the series will premier in the early months of 2022 on the OTT platform. She confirmed that she will be narrating for the series. She took to her stories and wrote "Narrating a new animal series coming to Netflix early 2022" Details of the show, like the title, and release date have not been revealed yet, and Rebel Wilson implied that she would not be giving any more details on the same for a while with an emoji.

Rebel Wilson's upcoming projects

Rebel Wilson is currently filming for the movie The Almond and the Seahorse which is based on a 2008 stage play of the same name by Kaite O'Reilly. The movie will be directed by Celyn Jones, Tom Stern, and the former has teamed up with the original creator Kaite O'Reilly for the screenplay. The movie will be produced by Andy Evans, Alex Ashworth, Sean Marley, and Alison Brister under the production banners of Mad As Birds, and REP Productions SF. The Almond and the Seahorse will feature Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal, Rebel Wilson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and the director Celyn Jones in notable roles. The music for The Almond and the Seahorse will be scored by the Seeking New Gods musician Gruff Rhys. In October 2020, actor and screenwriter Ceylon Jones, who was a part of the stage play announced with cinematographer Tom Stern that they would be making their directorial debut with this movie. Rebel Wilson will reportedly be playing her first-ever non-comic role in a movie. The principal photography for the movie began in April 2021, and the release dates would be confirmed soon.

SOURCE: REBEL WILSON INSTAGRAM

